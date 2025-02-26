Wall of graveyard demolished in Jhajjar village, 6 booked

A group of individuals in Chhara village demolished an under-construction boundary wall around a graveyard and issued threats to members of the minority community yesterday.

In response to the incident, the police have launched an investigation and registered a case against six prsons on charges of destroying public property.

Sources claimed that the protesters were angered because the boundary wall was being constructed beyond the approved limits of the graveyard area. The wall was intended to cover around 1,600 yards of land; however, it extended over an additional 2,100 yards, which led to strong opposition from the villagers. Following which some of them demolished the boundary wall, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya while acting swiftly suspended Sarpanch of Chhara Gram Panchayat with immediate effect, following serious allegations of irregularities. The action was taken under the powers granted by Section 51(1) of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

“An investigation into the allegations against the Sarpanch has also been initiated, with the ADC appointed as the regular investigating officer. Preliminary findings indicate that the allegations are of a serious nature, including misuse of government position and negligence in duty,” said a spokesman of the district administration.

He further said in light of these issues, the DC issued direction that all movable and immovable property of the panchayat under the Sarpanch's control be handed over to the Panch who held the majority in the body, as per the provisions of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.