Wall under construction collapses, labourer dead

Gurugram, December 25
A labourer died after a wall collapsed during construction at Jagannath Temple in Gurugram Sector 15 on Monday. After around 45 minutes of rescue efforts, the labourer was pulled out of the debris and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
The deceased was identified as Rajesh (26), a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna. He had been engaged in the construction work at the temple for the past nine days.
A police officer said a total of five labourers were involved in the construction work, but only Rajesh was present at the site at around 3:00 pm, when the wall collapsed.
“We are waiting for the family of the deceased, and further action will be taken after the family files a complaint,” said Inspector Jitender Kumar, the investigating officer.
