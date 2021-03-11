Want to make Ambala industrial hub: Khattar

Ambala, June 4
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated three developmental projects worth over Rs 93 crore here on Saturday and said the government aims to develop Ambala as an industrial hub to strengthen the economy.
The three projects included an all-weather swimming pool that has come at a cost of Rs 38.69 crore along with Rs 41.52 crore SDO Civil complex and Rs 12.96 crore boys’ sports hostel in the Ambala Cantonment.
Khattar said: “Earlier Ambala used to be known as a science city and a centre of mixer industry but now with an international level stadium, it will get a new identity in the field of sports. North India’s finest swimming pool has been constructed in Ambala Cantonment so that youth can get an opportunity to move forward in the field. A swimming academy will also be set up in Ambala in which competitions will be held throughout the year and swimmers from across the country will participate.”
He said Khelo India Games was a prestigious event and Haryana was hosting it for the first time. “The state is becoming a sports hub. The government has been working on different schemes to promote sports.”
The CM further said he wants to make Ambala an industrial hub to generate jobs and strengthen the financial condition of the state. As Gurugram is in
the south, Ambala will be developed similarly in the north. Also, the location is suitable for investors.
Meanwhile, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said: “It is a matter of pride for us that Ambala has been given the opportunity to host swimming and gymnastics events. The boys’ hostel has the capacity to accommodate 160 players and coaches. Earlier, Ambala Cantonment residents had to go to
the city to even get their driving licence renewed. On November 30, 2016, Ambala Cantonment got the status of a subdivision,”
“Moreover, the subdivision civil complex has been inaugurated today so that the residents could get the work related to different departments done under one roof. There is a parking arrangement for 100 cars in the building basement. All government departments will be shifted to the new complex,” he added.
