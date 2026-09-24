Want to report a bribe? CM Nayab Saini launches ‘Satark Haryana’ app

To strengthen the Haryana government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption and make it more citizen-centric, Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini launched the mobile app at the Haryana Secretariat on Thursday.

The mobile app is currently available on the Google Play Store under the name ‘Satark Haryana’.

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Based on its usage and outcomes, the app will soon also be made available on the Apple App Store. The app will enable citizens to download copies of FIRs, wherever permitted under the applicable rules.

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The app will enable citizens to directly report corruption-related complaints and information to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Haryana, through their mobile phones.

हमारी सरकार की भ्रष्टाचार के विरुद्ध जीरो टॉलरेंस नीति को और अधिक प्रभावी एवं जन-केंद्रित बनाने की दिशा में आज ‘सतर्क-हरियाणा’ मोबाइल ऐप का शुभारंभ किया। पारदर्शी और भ्रष्टाचार-मुक्त व्यवस्था हर नागरिक का अधिकार है। इस ऐप के माध्यम से प्रदेश के परिवारजन भ्रष्टाचार से जुड़ी… pic.twitter.com/6vb1kFezpG — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) September 24, 2026

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Furthermore, the app provides facilities to connect directly with the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) helpline, upload digital evidence, obtain information about the concerned ACB officer in a particular district, including the officer’s location and download copies of FIRs wherever permitted under the rules.

For the convenience of citizens, all 23 districts of Haryana have been linked to the app.

If a person is visiting another district and needs to submit a complaint or provide information related to corruption there, selecting the concerned district on the app will provide the name and mobile number of the SV&ACB officer in charge.

The app also provides the location of the concerned office and directions to reach it through Google location services. Citizens can contact the concerned officer over the phone or visit the office personally to submit their complaint or information, as required.

The app also provides citizens with access to senior officers in case they wish to lodge a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct by any SV&ACB officer or employee.

Through the next-level option, users can access the name and mobile number of the concerned Superintendent of Police, along with the office location and directions to reach it. This will enable citizens to directly contact the senior officer concerned and submit their complaint or information.

SV&ACB chief Dr. Arshinder Singh Chawla appealed to the public to use the ‘Satark Haryana’ app to provide genuine, accurate and fact-based information related to corruption. He urged citizens not to upload unnecessary or misleading information with the intention of defaming any officer or employee without any factual basis.

He clarified that if any person knowingly uploads false, misleading or artificially created material, including fake content generated through AI, as genuine information, action may also be taken against such a person in accordance with the rules.

Citizens have therefore been urged to use the app responsibly and share only accurate information. Dr. Chawla said the objective of the ‘Satark Haryana’ app is to make the exchange of information between citizens and the SV&ACB more effective.