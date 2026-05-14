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Home / Haryana / Wanted criminal, aides held after encounter Mahendragarh's Narnaul

Wanted criminal, aides held after encounter Mahendragarh's Narnaul

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 10:41 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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The arrested accused in custody of the police. Tribune photo
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The Narnaul CIA unit of the Mahendragarh district police has arrested a wanted criminal, Sanjay Kalba, following a late-night armed encounter.

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The police also apprehended two of Sanjay’s accomplices, identified as Ghanshyam from Gopalpura in Rajasthan and Aditya from Akbarpur.

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A police spokesman said the operation resulted in the seizure of illegal weapons and reportedly averted a major criminal strike.

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Following a tip-off that Sanjay, who was wanted in a murder case in the Nangal Chaudhary area, was roaming with his aides in a vehicle. The CIA in-charge constituted two special teams and set up checkpoints near the Rewari Road flyover and on other strategic points. “Around 11.25 pm, a high-speed vehicle approached a checkpoint. On being signalled to stop the driver attempted to hit the police personnel and sped away toward Narnaul city,” said the spokesman.

On being intercepted, three men exited the vehicle and opened fire on the police party. “After initial warnings, the police team fired in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, Sanjay suffered a gunshot wound on his right leg and the police overpowered the trio,” he stated. A search led to the seizure of a pistol, a magazine and two live cartridges from Sanjay, while a ‘doga’ (a short-barrelled gun) and seven cartridges were seized from his accomplices and their vehicle. Sanjay was taken to the Civil Hospital in Narnaul for treatment.

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Sanjay has 13 cases, including attempt to murder, assault, intimidation and violations of the Arms Act, registered against him at various police stations across Haryana and Rajasthan. A fresh case has been registered against the trio for attacking police personnel and obstructing government servants from performing their duty.

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