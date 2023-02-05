Wanted criminal arrested

Jhajjar: A team of the Special Task Force, Bahadurgarh, nabbed a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on Saturday. “The accused, identified as Kuldeep of Bhatla village (Hisar), was involved in cattle smuggling and had been evading arrest for the past over a year. Two cases against him were registered at Baghpat (UP) under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Gangster Act,” said a police official. TNS
Man booked for cheating
Yamunanagar: The police have registered a case against a person on charge of cheating. On the complaint of the SDO of the UHBVN, Sadhaura, a case was registered against Husain Ahmad of Chanchak village under Section 420, IPC. He alleged that Husain gave an application in the office of the UHBVN forging signature of Abdul Rehman of Nayagaon village in seeking disconnection of his electricity connection. TNS
Labourer dies, one booked
Gurugram: A labourer died after falling from the roof of an under-construction house in Sector 15 Part 2 while sprinkling water on the construction wall. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the landlord at the Civil Lines police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks
The slide has brought share prices to a year-long low of Rs ...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...