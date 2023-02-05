Wanted criminal arrested

Our Correspondent

Jhajjar: A team of the Special Task Force, Bahadurgarh, nabbed a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on Saturday. “The accused, identified as Kuldeep of Bhatla village (Hisar), was involved in cattle smuggling and had been evading arrest for the past over a year. Two cases against him were registered at Baghpat (UP) under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Gangster Act,” said a police official. TNS

Man booked for cheating

Yamunanagar: The police have registered a case against a person on charge of cheating. On the complaint of the SDO of the UHBVN, Sadhaura, a case was registered against Husain Ahmad of Chanchak village under Section 420, IPC. He alleged that Husain gave an application in the office of the UHBVN forging signature of Abdul Rehman of Nayagaon village in seeking disconnection of his electricity connection. TNS

Labourer dies, one booked

Gurugram: A labourer died after falling from the roof of an under-construction house in Sector 15 Part 2 while sprinkling water on the construction wall. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the landlord at the Civil Lines police station.