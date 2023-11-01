Wanted criminal arrested after 5 yrs

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 31

The Nuh police arrested a wanted criminal, who along with his accomplices, robbed two Punjab residents of Rs 2.4 lakh cash and six mobile phones after luring them on the pretext of selling a tractor on OLX in 2018. The accused was declared absconding by a local court and was finally arrested after five years.

According to the police, the Nuh CIA team arrested the accused from Jhanda park, Nuh, on Tuesday after five years. The accused was identified as Mausam Khan, a resident of Nai village in Nuh district.

Spokesperson for the Nuh police Krishan Kumar said, “The accused took the victims to a forest area and snatched Rs 2.4 lakh and six mobile phones from them after holding them hostage at gunpoint. They threatened to kill them. One of the victims, Gurbir Singh, a resident of Muktsar in Punjab, later filed a complaint to police and an FIR was registered at the Nuh Sadar police station.” “Khan confessed that he had committed some other robberies on the similar pretext. We have taken him in police remand and are questioning him further,” he said.

