Wanted criminal arrested after brief encounter in Haryana’s Nuh

Nuh, May 15
The Haryana Police have arrested a wanted criminal after a brief encounter near Silkho hill here, police said on Wednesday.
Imran, the arrested accused, received a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to hospital, they added.
The accused, who hails from Tirwara village in Nuh district, was wanted for nearly a dozen cases of attempt to murder, robberies and other serious crimes, according to the police.
The incident took place near the hilly area of Silkho village on Nuh-Tauru road around 1 am on Wednesday, they said.
The police said they got a tip-off that Imran was coming from Nuh towards Tauru riding a stolen motorcycle and carrying weapons, following which a police barricade was put up at a spot on the Nuh-Tauru road.
“When the accused came on a bike, the police team asked him to stop but he did not. Seeing himself surrounded by the police, he opened fire on the cops,” a police spokesperson said.
The accused was shot in his leg while trying to escape and was later admitted to medical college in Nalhar, he said.
A country-made pistol, a stolen motorcycle and two cartridges were recovered from his possession, the police said.
An FIR was registered against Imran under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act at Sadar Tauru police station, the spokesperson said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality
Union Home Secretary hands over citizenship certificates to ...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money-laundering case
The 70-year-old was grilled by the federal agency for more t...
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot multiple times
Shots fired outside House of Culture in Handlova after a Cab...
Supreme Court slams Uttarakhand for ‘lackadaisical’ approach in controlling forest fires, calls chief secretary
Terming it a 'very sorry state of affairs', the apex court s...
Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts
Eshwaran has been sentenced to jail for phishing