'Wanted' criminal arrested from West Bengal

Gurugram, June 29
The police have arrested an interstate criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head and involved in about a dozen incidents of robbery and theft. The accused is a native of West Bengal and was criminally active for the past seven years.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as 28-year-old Sukhdev Bainda. He was arrested from Hugli district in West Bengal on June 26 and brought to Gurugram. Five cases of robbery and theft are registered against him in West Bengal. He was also involved in some cases of theft in Gurugram.
“We had been looking for the accused for the past four years. In 2019, he was arrested by the Gurugram police in a case of theft worth lakhs at a house in Sector 57. He was arrested from his state but he escaped from police custody. A reward of Rs 5,000 was announced in 2019 for providing information leading to his arrest,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...