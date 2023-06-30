'Wanted' criminal arrested from West Bengal

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 29

The police have arrested an interstate criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head and involved in about a dozen incidents of robbery and theft. The accused is a native of West Bengal and was criminally active for the past seven years.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as 28-year-old Sukhdev Bainda. He was arrested from Hugli district in West Bengal on June 26 and brought to Gurugram. Five cases of robbery and theft are registered against him in West Bengal. He was also involved in some cases of theft in Gurugram.

“We had been looking for the accused for the past four years. In 2019, he was arrested by the Gurugram police in a case of theft worth lakhs at a house in Sector 57. He was arrested from his state but he escaped from police custody. A reward of Rs 5,000 was announced in 2019 for providing information leading to his arrest,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said.