Wanted criminal arrested in blind murder case

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 14

The district police have arrested a most-wanted criminal in connection with a blind murder case.

As per an official statement, Rahul, who carried a reward of Rs 5,000, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Balraj, alias Pappu, of Bhali Anandpur village.

Sub-Inspector Azad Nain, in-charge of CIA-2 wing, said Rahul was produced before a local court today, which remanded him in police custody for two days.