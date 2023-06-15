Wanted criminal arrested in blind murder case

Rohtak, June 14
The district police have arrested a most-wanted criminal in connection with a blind murder case.
As per an official statement, Rahul, who carried a reward of Rs 5,000, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Balraj, alias Pappu, of Bhali Anandpur village.
Sub-Inspector Azad Nain, in-charge of CIA-2 wing, said Rahul was produced before a local court today, which remanded him in police custody for two days.
