Panipat: Wanted criminal gunned down in police encounter, accomplice critically injured

Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, July 7
A wanted criminal was on Friday late night killed while his accomplice sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter on Narayna village road in Samalkha area of Panipat.
The deceased criminal has been identified as Rakesh alias Raka of Garhi Sisana village of Sonepat district. He was younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi gang's sharp shooter Priyawart alias Fouji. Besides, the injured has been identified as Sonu of Hari Nagar.
As per the police sources both were wanted in a case of demanding extortion money from two prominent businessmen of the city.
Following a tipoff the CIA unit of the district police started chasing some suspicious occupants in a car bearing no registration number.
As the suspicious car turned on Narayana village road, people inside opened fires upon the police team. The police also retaliated.
Both the criminals sustained bullet injuries in the faceoff. Police team rushed them to general hospital, where doctors declared Rakesh alias Raka dead and referred Sonu to PGIMS Rohtak owing to his critical condition.
SP Ajit Singh Shekhwat along with police teams reached the hospital. More details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to move SC after Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul’s conviction in Modi surname case
Stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction would have paved the way f...
Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees
The Central probe agency had taken over the probe on June 6
Police commando among 4 killed in Manipur violence
More than 100 people have lost their lives and 3,000 injured...
FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident
Neha has been accused of creating enmity between RSS and tri...
Delhi excise policy case: ED attaches over Rs 52 crore worth assets of Sisodia, wife and others; AAP targets PM Modi
'ED is running fake news on TV channels': Kejriwal