Wanted criminal held

Gurugram, August 21

The Nuh police on Saturday arrested a wanted criminal, Mohammad of Dingerheri village in Tauru, who was allegedly involved in a robbery of 9,000 mobile phones worth Rs 8 crore from a truck at Mathura, UP, last year. The UP police had declared a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest. There were cases registered against him at Tauru in Nuh, too.

