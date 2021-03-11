Wanted criminal held

Gurugram, August 21
The Nuh police on Saturday arrested a wanted criminal, Mohammad of Dingerheri village in Tauru, who was allegedly involved in a robbery of 9,000 mobile phones worth Rs 8 crore from a truck at Mathura, UP, last year. The UP police had declared a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest. There were cases registered against him at Tauru in Nuh, too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him