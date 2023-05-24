'Wanted' criminal held for firing at leader's house

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 23

The local unit of the Special Task Force (STF) Haryana has arrested a “wanted” criminal in connection with the firing incident at AAP leader Makhan Singh Lobana’s house last month.

The accused has been identified as Vicky Garg, alias Lala, a resident of Ambala. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

STF DSP Aman Kumar said: “Vicky Garg has been arrested from Shahabad. The STF has seized six country-made pistols and 14 live cartridges from his possession. He had provided weapons to shooters who opened fire at Makhan Singh’s house.”

“He has links with Lawrence Bishnoi gang and he provides weapons to the gang members. There are around two dozen cases, including cases of attempt to murder, assault, carrying illegal weapons and extortion against him. Four people — two main shooters and two youths — who had done recce of the area, have already been arrested in this connection,” he added.