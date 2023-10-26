Wanted criminal held in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 25
The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old criminal belonging to the Pardi gang wanted for his involvement in over 20 cases of murder, theft, attempt to murder and possession of illegal arms in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh police had announed a bounty of Rs 50,000 for his arrest. He had allegedly supplied an illegal firearm to a criminal in Gurugram, police said. The accused, identified as Manna Singh of Khajera Chak village in Guna district of MP.
A senior police officer said Manna was arrested following information provided by one Sunny Sunar, who was nabbed by the Sector 39 crime unit team on Saturday. Sunny disclosed that an illegal weapon was supplied to him by Manna.
“Manna is facing charges for his involvement in 16 cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault, theft, and possession of weapons under the Arms Act in MP, and five cases of theft with an attempt to murder in UP,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).
