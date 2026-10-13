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Home / Haryana / Wanted criminal lands in Kurukshetra police net

Wanted criminal lands in Kurukshetra police net

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:11 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The criminal in custody of the Kurukshetra police.
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The Kurukshetra police have arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head, in connection with the murder case of Parvinder Singh, who was killed in 2022.

The accused has been identified as Ram Karan, a resident of Kurukshetra.

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As per the Kurukshetra police spokesman, on August 30, 2022, in his complaint at the Sadar Pehowa police station, Gursewak had stated that he ran a service station on Guhla road in Pehowa. On August 29, Sonu, Ankit, Rahul, Ajay, Bantu, Anil, Gurmeet, Rahul Cheema, and several other youngsters reached his service station and started vandalising it using iron rods, sticks and other weapons.

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They attacked Parvinder Singh, alias Gaga, inflicting severe injuries that left him critically wounded before fleeing the scene on their motorcycles with their weapons. Parvinder had died due to the injuries. As per the Kurukshetra police, the victim and the accused had some old enmity.

A case was registered at Sadar Pehowa police station and the investigation was handed over to the CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police. On September 21, 2022, the CIA-1 team arrested Sonu and Ankit, on June 9, 2026, another accused in the case, Wazir Singh, was arrested, while on July 31, the Pehowa police arrested Ajay Kumar. Similarly, on September 15, Sahil Singh was arrested and on October 12, Ram Karan was also arrested.

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