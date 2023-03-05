Wanted criminal nabbed in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 4

The state crime branch (SCB) team nabbed a wanted criminal Manoj, alias Baba, who was on the run for the last two years, in extortion cases registered against him in Panipat.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 40,000 on his arrest. The team nabbed him from Karnal on Friday.

Manoj, alias Baba, was on the run for the past two years in an extortion case registered in 2021 at the Quilla police station. The police had announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for his arrest in February 2022, he said. Besides, Rs 25,000 reward was announced on his arrest in another extortion case registered at the Sector 13/17 police station.

As many as five criminal cases were registered against Manoj at various police stations in the district while he was also convicted by the court in a murder case and the court had awarded him a life imprisonment in that case.

He has been sent to one-day police remand.