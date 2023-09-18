Wanted criminal shot dead in Faridabad encounter

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 17

A criminal wanted in multiple cases of robbery was shot dead and two of his associates were arrested following a brief encounter with the police near Pawta village, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Balwinder, alias Ballu. The arrested accused have been identified as Anoop and Arvind. The deceased was wanted in four cases of robbery and snatching. Balwinder’s family alleged that he was murdered by the police. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Balwinder and his two associates were travelling in a car and intercepted by the police. When they were told to stop, they opened fire at the police. Balwinder was shot in retaliatory firing by the police and his associates were nabbed.

The post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted by the board of doctors, the police said.

