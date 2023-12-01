Wanted criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 30

The Gurugram police have arrested an inter-state criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, from Sikar in Rajasthan. The suspect, identified as Vikas, alias Vicky, has been taken on police remand.

A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police had nabbed seven persons in May this year from Mahendrawada village in the Bhondsi area for planning to commit a robbery.

A case registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at the Bhondsi police station.

Following the information provided by the arrested suspects, the police nabbed Vikas. His criminal record showed his involvement in five cases of robbery, assault, theft and kidnapping in Rajasthan, Mahendragarh, Gurugram and Dadri of Haryana.

“The Haryana Police had announced a reward on his arrest,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

