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Home / Haryana / Wanted miscreant injured in encounter in Kundli's Barota

Wanted miscreant injured in encounter in Kundli's Barota

The operation was jointly carried out by Sonepat STF and Delhi Police Crime Branch

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 11:25 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The miscreant was identified as Rohit alias Budha, a resident of the Rai area.
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A wanted miscreant sustained bullet injuries to his legs during an encounter in the Barota area of Kundli late Saturday night.

The operation was jointly carried out by the STF, Sonepat, and the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

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The miscreant was identified as Rohit alias Budha, a resident of the Rai area. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sonepat for treatment.

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Inspector Ajay Dhankar of the STF, Sonepat, said Rohit was reportedly wanted in connection with the murder of a toll manager and the firing at the vehicle of Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya a few days ago.

He said Rohit was a notorious criminal and several cases had been registered against him at police stations in different districts.

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According to sources, Rohit is reportedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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