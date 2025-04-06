DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Waqf Bill in interest of Muslims: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Waqf Bill in interest of Muslims: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Alleges that the Congress opposes the legislation because it fears losing its “income”
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:23 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday asserted that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was in the interests of the Muslims, and alleged that the Congress opposed the legislation because it feared losing its “income”.

“The Waqf amendment bill is in the interest of Muslims, it is in the interest of the Waqf,” Saini said at the BJP office in Panchkula during an event marking the party’s 46th foundation day.

“Paruntu Congress ko peeda ho rahi hai, Congress ki daal roti bandh ho gayi hai (But the Congress is in pain because the Bill bereft it of its income),” he said.

Advertisement

The BJP leader also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a roll to undo all that the Congress did to secure a vote bank.

Meanwhile, at another event at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, BJP president J P Nadda said the Centre does not want to control Waqf Boards but ensure that they operate within the bounds of law so that their assets are used in promotion of education, healthcare, and employment for the Muslim community.

Advertisement

Parliament early on Friday approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

The Opposition INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, opposed the Bill, alleging that it was “unconstitutional” and aimed at targeting Muslims. They claimed that the legislation aimed to take over the properties of Muslims and hand them to corporations.

On Friday after the bill was passed, Saini claimed that the Waqf Act had been amended earlier by the Congress only to reap political dividends.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper