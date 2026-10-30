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Home / Haryana / War of words erupts between BJP, Congress ahead of Haryana Day

War of words erupts between BJP, Congress ahead of Haryana Day

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:00 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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BJP state president Dr Archna Gupta during a news conference in Rohtak.
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BJP and Congress leaders are engaged in a war of words over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of vote theft.

BJP state president Dr Archna Gupta, while addressing a press conference on Friday, accused the Congress leaders of misleading people over the SIR exercise. She asserted that the BJP would not allow the Congress to succeed in its alleged attempts to mislead the public.

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In a counterattack, former Home Minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra alleged that the ruling party was posing a serious threat to democracy by taking control of constitutional institutions.

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Former Home Minister and Senior Congress leader Subhash Batra.

Former Home Minister and Senior Congress leader Subhash Batra.

However, the immediate trigger for the political confrontation appears to be the show of strength programmes announced by the two parties on Haryana Day.

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Under its “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” campaign, the BJP is organising a padyatra in Rohtak city on November 1 to counter the Congress’s allegations concerning the SIR exercise and vote theft. The march will be led by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is also scheduled to participate.

Gupta launched a scathing attack on the Opposition stating that Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc, the CJP and Arvind Kejriwal were misleading the public by coming up with a new lie every day. She alleged that attempts were being made daily to stir up baseless protests and create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s ‘Save democracy, remove anarchy’ campaign, Batra alleged that the BJP, while indulging in competitive politics, was itself seeking to create anarchy. He said the Congress was fighting for democracy and the rights of the people.

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