War widows felicitated on Vijay Diwas

Tribune News Service

Rewari, December 16

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, a ‘Shaurya Samman Samaroh’, was organised here today to felicitate war widows, retired Army personnel and those performing well in different fields.

The chief guest, former minister and Congress OBC Department’s national Chairman Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, remembered the victory of India over Pakistan during the 1971 War and paid tribute to all those soldiers who made supreme sacrifice.

A cultural programme was also presented.

#Congress #Rewari