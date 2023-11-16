Waste accumulated on vacant plots in panchkula

Many vacant plots near Sector 21 of Panchkula are filled with heaps of garbage. The situation turns grim after rain as the accumulated waste emits unbearable stench, causing inconvenience to residents and passers-by. The Municipal Corporation of Panchkula should ensure that the waste is removed at the earliest. —Kanwar Lakhan Bir Singh, Panchkula

Monkey menace a cause of concern for faridabad residents

Residents of Baselwa Colony in Old Faridabad are reeling under monkey menace. These animals are not only damaging electricity wires and public property, but also posing a threat to the lives of area residents and passers-by. It is concerning how the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the residents’ complaints. The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad must ensure that the problem is resolved on priority. —Rohit, faridabad

Overloaded vehicles get a free run

During the ongoing festive season when the AQI is hovering around 400, there has been a rise in traffic on Narwana roads. In one instance, an overloaded bus could be seen with students hanging onto its rails. The police should immediately challan such erring drivers and impound their vehicles to stop such a fatal practice. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

