Waste being dumped near Gurugram school

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 25

The residents of Badshahpur have threatened to shut down the Government Sanskriti School in the village here if dumping of waste in its surroundings is not curtailed.

Heaps of waste can be seen dumped along the perimeter of the school. The villagers claim that the agencies employed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) were illegally dumping the waste in the area.

“Several girl students have taken ill. Many of them are suffering from diarrhoea. The doctors have said they had consumed contaminated water. The waste has contaminated the school water,” Dharam Singh Namabardar, a local representative, said.

He said the area had become a safe haven for disease-carrying vectors. “This can soon lead to an outbreak of diseases. If MCG can’t clear the garbage we will stop sending our children to school,” he added.

The school authorities claimed that they had raised the issue on several occasions with the higher authorities and other agencies concerned. “We have informed the Deputy Commissioner, the MCG Commissioner, the District Education Officer and even the Chief Minister regarding the issue, but no action has been initiated. When we ask the people dumping the waste to stop, they threaten and even attack us,” school in-charge Suman said.

The Badshahpur Baoli, which was constructed in 1905, has also been converted into a dumping site.