Waste being dumped on roadside

In Narwana, dry leaves and organic waste are either discarded along with the general waste or dumped alongside roads and vacant plots. Dry leaves are often blown into the streets, blocking sewerage or water drainage system. Such waste should be used for preparing high-quality compost for farming purposes. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Streetlights non-functional

Many streetlights installed at Sector 21 in Panchkula are lying non-functional. Even after several complaints, the Municipal Corporation has failed to address the issue. Thick vegetation near some residential areas provides shelter to anti-social elements, making houses vulnerable to thefts. The absence of streetlights adds to the fear of the residents. The civic body should take necessary measures before it's too late. Kanwar Lakhan Bir Singh, Panchkula

Bike silencers causing noise pollution

modified bike silencers, loud music in cars and hooters generate high-decibel noise pollution on the Santpura Gurudwara road in Yamunanagar daily. The problem worsens during day time as the area is surrounded by colleges and schools. The traffic police should take notice of the problem and do the needful at the earliest. Bobby Dhingra, Panchkula

