Waste burning continues unabated

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 6

With clear cut directions to curb air pollution by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the menace of burning waste in the open continues unabated.

The latest incident surfaced from a spot closely located to the National Highway (NH)-19, passing through Ballabgarh region. According to Narender Sirohi, a social activist, who had raised the issue on Twitter, said the problem had been persistent for the past two months as the waste fished out of the Gurugram canal is being burnt.

“The smoke can be seen billowing in the air over an area of two to three kilometres, but the authorities concerned have failed to take action against the violators, which has led to acute air pollution here. The smoke is usually white or discoloured in the wake of the burning of plastic, he added.

Varun Sheokand, a resident, alleged that the burning of e-waste had not completely stopped in the NIT area. Sheokand, who had raised the matter with the NGT last year, also claimed that the units that were closed down by the district authorities, were still engaged in a similar activity but in a different area.

AK Gaur, a resident of Sector 85, said despite the imposition of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan), hundreds of tonnes of waste is dumped at open places in Greater Faridabad. “Action will be taken against the offenders as soon as a complaint is received,” said an HSPCB official.