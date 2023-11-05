Waste-burning furnaces of Faridabad making AQI worse

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 4

The operation of units engaged in processing of industrial waste and extraction of metals, including aluminium in the NIT zone, have taken a toll on the air quality. The AQI remained hazardous for the fourth consecutive day today.

The units located in the non-conforming industrial pockets of Saroorpur, Nangla, Ghazipur and Qureshipur villages have been using furnaces for the extraction of the metal, resulting in acute pollution over several kilometres, as per sources. A majority of such units are illegal and have been burning industrial, chemical and e-waste to procure metals like aluminium, cadmium, silver and bronze in gross violation of norms, said Narender Sirohi, a resident, who has lodged several complaints in this regard over the past two years.

He said while over 50 units were still functional, a large number of units had been closed since January 2021.

“The units were involved in burning scrap like auto parts and electronic items procured through scrap dealers in an illegal manner,” said Raman, a resident, who claimed that air became toxic every night due to such work.

“We avoid going outside during night due to very bad air and smoke which blackens clothes and other items if left outside,” stated Kishan, a resident of a colony adjoining Saroorpur industrial area.

Varun Sheokand, a resident who tweeted about the problem with photos and videos of the burning of waste recently, said such activities were going on unchecked and had emerged as a prominent factor for the severe AQI. ‘’Though several complaints have been lodged with the authorities, including the pollution control board, hardly any action has been taken,” he added.

The AQI in the NIT area has been around 450 in the past 48 hours. It was 448 this evening. Meanwhile, the city recorded an AQI of 449 at 8 am, the second highest in the NCR today. A senior official of the pollution control board claimed that action was taken against offenders at regular intervals. “Several units have been closed down. Strict action will be taken against violators,” he added.

