Waste burning needs to end in Faridabad

Waste-burning has been prohibited by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad as it leads to air pollution. However, despite the ban, people continue to burn residential waste in the open. Such violations have been rampant in several parts of the city. The authorities concerned must take the matter seriously and act against the violators in order to stop residue-burning in the city. AK Gaur, Faridabad

Poor sanitation conditions in Gurugram irk residents

The takeover of Ardee City, a residential society in Gurugram’s Sector 52, by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, has proven to be a major bane for its residents as the civic body has been unable to maintain proper sanitation conditions in the area. The society has turned into an illegal dumpyard. Despite the problem having been brought to the notice of the authorities, no action has been taken in this regard. Chaitali Mandhotra, Gurugram

Unsystematic parking in P’kula

Residents of Panchkula have been complaining about unsystematic parking of vehicles in the city’s parking areas. Despite the provision of paid parking in the city, the authorities concerned have not been able to implement strict rules against those involved in illegal parking. The officials should take action against the violators.

Lalit kumar, Panchkula

What our readers say

