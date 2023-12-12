Waste burning needs to end in Faridabad

Waste burning has been prohibited by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad as it leads to air pollution, causing respiratory problems and medical complications among people, especially children and senior citizens. However, as the attached photograph shows, the burning of garbage continues unabated in the city. The civic body should take note of the problem and take strict action against the violators to curb the practice. Anju Ahuja, Karnal
PARK FOR ELDERLY BEING USED BY YOUNGSTERS
The Radha Krishna Park in Gurugram’s Sector 15 has become a major source of inconvenience for senior citizens living in the area. The park, which was developed for the elderly people, is being used by youngsters to play sports till late hours. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the local resident welfare association and Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, no action has been taken in this regard. Gaurav Gupta, Gurugram
Delhi-Alwar highway prone to mishaps
The Delhi-Alwar highway, which daily witnesses an influx of heavy commercial vehicles, has been a hotspot for accidents for long. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, the highway has been not been widened into four lanes. The situation gets worse during winters as the visibility on the road reduces, especially at night. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure that the problem is resolved at the earliest. Kammruddin, Nuh
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...