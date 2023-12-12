Waste burning needs to end in Faridabad

Waste burning has been prohibited by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad as it leads to air pollution, causing respiratory problems and medical complications among people, especially children and senior citizens. However, as the attached photograph shows, the burning of garbage continues unabated in the city. The civic body should take note of the problem and take strict action against the violators to curb the practice. Anju Ahuja, Karnal

PARK FOR ELDERLY BEING USED BY YOUNGSTERS

The Radha Krishna Park in Gurugram’s Sector 15 has become a major source of inconvenience for senior citizens living in the area. The park, which was developed for the elderly people, is being used by youngsters to play sports till late hours. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the local resident welfare association and Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, no action has been taken in this regard. Gaurav Gupta, Gurugram

Delhi-Alwar highway prone to mishaps

The Delhi-Alwar highway, which daily witnesses an influx of heavy commercial vehicles, has been a hotspot for accidents for long. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, the highway has been not been widened into four lanes. The situation gets worse during winters as the visibility on the road reduces, especially at night. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure that the problem is resolved at the earliest. Kammruddin, Nuh

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Environment #Faridabad #Pollution