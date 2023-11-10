Waste burning: Notice to HSVP, MC

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 9

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued show-cause notices to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) for the imposition of a penalty for allegedly burning garbage in open areas and violating environmental norms.

The notices were issued after the team led by the Regional Officer, HSPCB, SK Arora, and SDO Hardik Saroha visited the sites and found garbage being burnt on HSVP land in Sectors 5 and 12, and behind the grain market on the land of KMC.

“We have issued show-cause notices to the HSVP and KMC for imposition of environmental compensation,” said Arora. The burning of garbage in open areas was a major source of air pollution and contributed to the deterioration of air quality, he added.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Karnal has turned to “very poor”, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 327 and smog has engulfed the district. As per experts, smog occurs when smoke, dust, and other pollutants mix with fog and form a thick layer of haze in the atmosphere.

#Environment #Karnal #Pollution