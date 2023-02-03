Waste cleared from drain not lifted in Panchkula

The drains on both sides of the Sector 20 main road were cleaned a few days back, and waste collected from them was thrown on pedestrians’ path. The Municipal Corporation staff did not lift the waste, which has resulted in the re-filling of the drains with waste. The MC authorities must act effectively to facilitate residents. Narendra Singhal, Panchkula

Traffic congestion bane of commuters

A road stretch in front of PNB Model Town here, connected to important government offices, educational institutes and hospitals, witnesses traffic congestion every day. Due to illegal encroachments and haphazard parking of vehicles, the situation worsens. The local authorities must take cognisance of the matter.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala city

Stray dogs attack residents in twin cities

STRAY dogs have been posing a threat to the public, especially children and senior citizens in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. If someone tries to chase them away, they become aggressive and attack. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem at the earliest.

Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar

