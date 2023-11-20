Waste dumped alongside Rohtak roads

People continue to dump idols of deities, along with food and other items, used in rituals into various canals passing through Rohtak, causing contamination of water. Many of them even throw the materials alongside roads. The authorities concerned should adopt a tough stance against violators to curb such practices.

Sandeep Khatri, Rohtak

Heaps of garbage near bus stand

Visitors have been complaining of accumulated garbage lying along roads near the bus stand in Gurugram, with stray cattle foraging in it. Despite the problem having been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no action has been taken in this regard. The department concerned must get the waste removed on priority. Abhishek, Gurugram

Under-construction road in Faridabad poses risk of mishaps

The dividing road of Sector 10 and 11 in the Faridabad city has been under-construction for a long time. Since the stretch is uneven and remains submerged in darkness, it poses a significant risk to commuters and pedestrians. The department concerned must look into the matter and ensure that the road is constructed at the earliest for the commuters’ convenience.

Rakesh, Faridabad

