Waste stacks up in Sirsa, Fatehabad

The statewide strike by sanitation workers entered its 12th day on Monday, leaving the sanitation system in Sirsa and Fatehabad virtually paralysed. With garbage collection remaining suspended for nearly two weeks, large piles of waste have accumulated at major intersections, markets, streets and residential areas.

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The situation has also affected businesses in busy markets, with shopkeepers complaining that garbage and the stench are keeping customers away. Residents said movement on several roads and in market areas had also declined due to the poor sanitary conditions.

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On the 12th day of the strike, sanitation and fire brigade employees continued their sit-in outside the municipal council offices in Sirsa and Fatehabad. A public meeting was also organised during the protest.

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Speakers, including unit president Naresh Rana, district president Vijay Dhaka, Veeru Ratti and Khet Mazdoor Union vice-president Ram Kumar Babulpuria, criticised the state government over its handling of the strike.

Employee leaders alleged that the government had earlier agreed to several of their demands but had now backed out. They demanded an end to the contract system, regularisation of temporary employees, justice for families of employees who died in fire incidents, implementation of gratuity and action on their 17-point charter of demands.

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The employees announced that the strike would continue till August 18, saying they would not withdraw the agitation until the government took concrete steps to address their demands.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress representative Rajkumar Sharma criticised the state government over the worsening sanitary conditions. He said garbage piles across the city, particularly during the rainy season, could increase the risk of disease. He urged the government to immediately hold talks with employee representatives and resolve their demands.

Environmental adviser to Chaudhary Devi Lal University Mitrasen also expressed concern over the situation. He said accumulated garbage could pose a serious health and environmental threat during the monsoon.

He appealed to the residents to manage household waste until the strike ended.