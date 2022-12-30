Waste-to-wonder park to come up in Karnal city

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 29

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) plans to develop a waste-to-wonder park with an aim to making people aware of the reuse of waste. A corner of Karna Park in the city has been earmarked for this project, where various sculptures made from recycled waste will be put up.

Sculptures to be made from waste at Karna park We have earmarked a corner in Karna Park to develop waste to wonder park, where we will set up some sculptures made from recycled waste. The boundary wall of this corner will also be built with used tyres. — Ajay Singh Tomer, Commissioner, KMC

This step is being initiated keeping in mind the Swachh Survekshan-2023 as the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has allocated marks for waste management. The survey will give priority to the principle of 3Rs — reduce, recycle and reuse.

“Since marks will be given for waste management in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, we have earmarked a corner in Karna Park to develop waste- to-wonder park, where we will put up some sculptures made from recycled waste. The boundary wall of this corner will also be built with used tyres. Benches, wall, toilet, plant pots, and other things will be made by using used tyres,” said Ajay Singh Tomer, Commissioner, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC).

This step will not only help in making people aware of better use of waste, but also help in improving the ranking in the Swachh Survekshan, he maintained. Karnal city has secured 85th position among 4,354 cities in the 1-10 lakh population category in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 with a jump of only one point from the 86th position in the Swachh Survekshan 2021. Earlier in 2021, it slipped to 86th position from 17 in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, which was a jump from 24th position in 2019. It secured the 41st position in the Swachh Survekshan-2018 and 65th in 2017. KMC workers have been working on it. Used tyres are being painted and soon this park will be functional and people can visit it, the Commissioner said.

Emphasis has been laid on source segregation of waste, enhancement of waste processing capacity, and reduction of waste going to the dumpsites such as plastic.