Watch video: Indian Kabaddi team ex-captain Deepak Hooda rescued from Ganga
The Uttarakhand Police today saved former Indian Kabaddi Team captain Deepak Hooda from drowning in the Ganga river at Haridwar.
A team of police personnel rescued Arjuna awardee Hooda, who was caught in a strong flow of water.
The Uttarakhand Police has also uploaded a video of the incident on social media.
Hooda, who is a local BJP leader and had contested the recent Assembly elections from Meham constituency in Rohtak district, stated that it was a mishap. "It was a mishap and can happen with anyone, but I got saved by the grace of almighty. I thank the Uttarakhand Police," Hooda told reporters on being contacted for his comments.
स्टार कबड्डी खिलाड़ी… और #UttarakhandPolice का स्टार रेस्क्यू!
अर्जुन अवॉर्डी व भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान दीपक हुड्डा हरिद्वार में गंगा के तेज बहाव में फंसे।
मौके पर मौजूद 40वीं वाहिनी ने तुरंत रेस्क्यू कर उन्हें सुरक्षित निकाला।
दीपक हुड्डा ने भी टीम को दिल से धन्यवाद कहा। pic.twitter.com/YJ6zhhGsdb
— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) July 23, 2025
