Watch video: Indian Kabaddi team ex-captain Deepak Hooda rescued from Ganga

The Uttarakhand Police today saved former Indian Kabaddi Team captain Deepak Hooda from drowning in the Ganga river at Haridwar.

A team of police personnel rescued Arjuna awardee Hooda, who was caught in a strong flow of water.

The Uttarakhand Police has also uploaded a video of the incident on social media.

Hooda, who is a local BJP leader and had contested the recent Assembly elections from Meham constituency in Rohtak district, stated that it was a mishap. "It was a mishap and can happen with anyone, but I got saved by the grace of almighty. I thank the Uttarakhand Police," Hooda told reporters on being contacted for his comments.