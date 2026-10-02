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Home / Haryana / Watching Tricolour soar over podium proudest moment, says Haryana's Shafali Verma

Watching Tricolour soar over podium proudest moment, says Haryana's Shafali Verma

Rohtak extends warm welcome to Asiad gold medallist cricketer

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The cricketer expressed happiness over contributing to the team with both bat and ball.
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Indian women’s cricket team opener Shafali Verma said watching the Tricolour fly high on the international podium and listening to the national anthem were the proudest and happiest moments of her sporting journey.

Shafali was speaking to mediapersons in Rohtak on her return from Japan. The district administration extended her a warm welcome and honoured her for her impressive performances at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Deputy Commissioner Satbir Singh presented her a shawl, a memento and a bouquet, and wished her success in future competitions.

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“We are extremely happy having won the gold medal, and there can be no prouder moment than this. Standing on the podium, having the gold medal placed around your neck and seeing our national flag rise high—that is what we work so hard for,” said Shafali.

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Expressing gratitude for the recognition, she thanked her family and coaches for supported her on her journey. “My family encouraged me to pursue cricket from childhood,” she added.

The cricketer expressed happiness over contributing to the team with both bat and ball. She urged young sportspersons, particularly girls, to pursue sports and work towards achieving their goals. Shafali’s father Sanjeev Verma said, “We were overjoyed when she won the gold medal. For the entire family, the community and the whole country, it was a moment of great pride and it felt wonderful.”

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The DC praised Shafali for bringing recognition to Rohtak, Haryana and the entire nation through her talent and performances. He said her achievements would inspire young players, particularly girls, to take up sports and pursue careers in competitive cricket.

The DC highlighted the contribution of Haryana’s sportspersons to India’s performances at national and international competitions, including the ongoing Asian Games, where athletes from the state, especially women, have made significant contributions to the Indian contingent’s achievements.

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