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Home / Haryana / Water cannon used to disperse guest teachers in Kurukshetra

Water cannon used to disperse guest teachers in Kurukshetra

Hundreds of protesters march towards CM’s residence demanding regularisation of jobs; some sustain injuries in police action

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 07:17 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Police use a water cannon to disperse guest teachers protesting for regularisation of their jobs in Kurukshetra on Saturday.
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The Kurukshetra police on Saturday used water cannon to disperse guest teachers who were marching towards Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence to stage a demonstration and press their demand for regularisation of jobs. Some teachers reportedly sustained injuries during the police action.

After staging a protest outside the Mini Secretariat in Kurukshetra, hundreds of guest teachers began marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence. However, a heavy police force had been deployed along the route, and barricades were put up to prevent them from proceeding further.

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When the protesters attempted to move ahead, the police used water cannon to disperse them. Some teachers were injured during the action.

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The protesting teachers said they had been struggling to get their demand accepted and that the government had failed to give them a satisfactory response despite several meetings. They said they wanted to meet the Chief Minister and apprise him of their concerns.

Randhir, a guest teacher from Mahendergarh who sustained a head injury during the protest, said, “We wanted to hold a peaceful protest and raise our grievance, but the police used a water cannon and also hit me with a stick, due to which I have suffered a head injury. We have been struggling to get our jobs regularised.”

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Bhupinder Singh, general secretary of the Government Contractual Teachers Association, said the teachers had been protesting since June but had yet to receive a concrete assurance on regularisation.

“We have been staging a dharna here since June this year, and held demonstrations thrice. We had meetings with the education minister, ACS of the education department and other directors of the department, but still the government hasn’t started the process to regularise the teachers. The guest teachers from across the state had reached Kurukshetra to press their demand for regular jobs,” he said.

Dinesh Yadav, president of the association, alleged that the government had failed to act on the teachers’ demand despite repeated representations.

“The police have used force to stop the teachers and a couple of teachers have also suffered injuries. Only false assurances are being given by the government. It has left us with no other option but to continue to sit on the roads to get the demand accepted. The government is not even following the directions of the courts. We will continue to protest till our demand is accepted,” he said.

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