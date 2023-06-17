Water crisis in Gurugram, ‘mafia’ making a killing, residents harried

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 14

With the temperatures soaring, a water crisis has gripped Gurugram yet again. New Gurugram sectors (Sectors 58-115) are the worst hit.

A pipeline allegedly damaged by the mafia.

Battling with low pressures, infrastructural snags and disruptive supply, over 50 societies along the Dwarka Expressway are now dependent on water tankers, which are costing a fortune.

Ensuring equitable supply We will put the pipelines under surveillance. We shall soon have a water supply control room, which will get live feed of the supply pipelines and valves. This will help in dealing with snags. Though we are trying to ensure equitable supply, internal technical issues are aggravating problems in many societies. PC Meena, GMDA CEO

With water costing between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000 per tanker in some areas, residents are urging the authorities to provide them respite.

The region’s ‘water mafia’ has graduated from illegal borewells and is now breaching the GMDA water supply lines. Haryana Space Applications Centre (Harsac) has prepared data on 20 sites at 39 locations where pipelines have been damaged, leading to water shortage in several residential areas of Gurugram over the past one month.

The ‘water mafia’ has damaged the GMDA water supply lines. Tribune photos

Various affordable housing societies like Global Heights claim to be paying an average of Rs 13 lakh per month to get water through tankers. “We still don’t have access to government supply and are entirely dependent on water tankers. We need to get 50 to 60 tankers per day. The water mafia is having its own way and are overcharging us and refusing to supply till we pay 13 lakh per month. How will we pay? The builder left us in the lurch and now the private tanker owners are harassing us,” said Ashish Agarwal, a resident of Global Heights.

The other societies that do have GMDA supply claim they too are suffering as they are either not getting enough water or proper pressure and have to rely on tankers as well.

“The entire Badshahpur belt is suffering from a water crisis. The reasons for this are different for everyone. GMDA, builders and RWAs are responsible, but at the end of the day, it is the general public that is suffering. All societies in the area are now heavily dependent on tankers and pay lakhs every month to get water from private players. We need some respite,” says Ritu Bhairok, vice president, Federation of Apartment Owners Association.

“There is chaos everywhere. Since the authorities have given us authorised connections, we want them to reimburse the money spent on tankers,” said Praveen Malik, president, United Association of New Gurugram.