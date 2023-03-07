Water crisis in Rohtak, CM asked to intervene

Rohtak, March 6
The Congress MLA from Rohtak, Bharat Bhushan Batra, has expressed concern over the gaps and lapses in water supply here.
“Only one-fourth of the water requirement is being served. The summer season is yet to begin, but the residents are already facing water crisis,” said Batra.
The MLA urged the Chief Minister through a tweet to address the concern of the residents. He also spoke to the Chief Secretary regarding the problem of water shortage.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night