Water crisis in Rohtak, CM asked to intervene

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 6

The Congress MLA from Rohtak, Bharat Bhushan Batra, has expressed concern over the gaps and lapses in water supply here.

“Only one-fourth of the water requirement is being served. The summer season is yet to begin, but the residents are already facing water crisis,” said Batra.

The MLA urged the Chief Minister through a tweet to address the concern of the residents. He also spoke to the Chief Secretary regarding the problem of water shortage.