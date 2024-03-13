Water cut for 24 hours in Gurugram today

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 12

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will carry out maintenance work at the Water Treatment Plant in Chandu Budhera, in which the replacement of valves and non-return valve (NRV) will be taken up.

Work for the shifting of 1500-mm master water supply pipeline at Dwarka Expressway is also to be carried out by the authority. Both the works have been scheduled by the GMDA for March 13.

As a result, water supply will be snapped from 10 am on March 13 to 10 am on March 14.

The areas affected during this period include Sectors 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 81 to 115, Dayanand Colony, Old Gurugram, Laxman Vihar, Choti Mata Booster and Boosting Station Sector 51 (Sectors 42-74, Badshahpur village). “The residents of these areas are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid completely dry conditions during the shutdown period,” said an alert issued by authority.

