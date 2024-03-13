Water cut for 24 hours in Gurugram today

Gurugram, March 12
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will carry out maintenance work at the Water Treatment Plant in Chandu Budhera, in which the replacement of valves and non-return valve (NRV) will be taken up.
Work for the shifting of 1500-mm master water supply pipeline at Dwarka Expressway is also to be carried out by the authority. Both the works have been scheduled by the GMDA for March 13.
As a result, water supply will be snapped from 10 am on March 13 to 10 am on March 14.
The areas affected during this period include Sectors 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 81 to 115, Dayanand Colony, Old Gurugram, Laxman Vihar, Choti Mata Booster and Boosting Station Sector 51 (Sectors 42-74, Badshahpur village). “The residents of these areas are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid completely dry conditions during the shutdown period,” said an alert issued by authority.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...