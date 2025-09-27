Water, drainage projects worth Rs 443 cr await govt nod

Residents of Rohtak continue to grapple with shortage of drinking water, supply of contaminated water and overflowing sewage as proposals of drinking water and drainage projects worth about Rs 443 crore await government approval.

In separate letters to CM Nayab Singh Saini and Public Health Engineering and Public Works (B&R) Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra has urged them to direct the authorities concerned to approve the estimates and sanction the funds so that the projects can be executed timely.

"As you are well aware, the sewerage of the city is out of order and supply of drinking water is also not up to the mark. The pipelines of sewer and drinking water are in a dilapidated condition. Due to poor sewerage, dirty water overflows in the city, causing multiple problems to the residents. An overhaul of the water supply and sewerage is required on priority," he said.

The letters point out that estimates for water supply scheme and drainage system have already been prepared on the initiative of the Public Health Engineering Department and the same are pending with the head office for approval.

"The residents are facing many problems. Being the representative of the Rohtak constituency, I request you to kindly look into the matter and direct the authorities concerned for approval of estimates and sanction of amount so that the development works can be started in larger public interest," he said.

Batra has pointed out that new estimates of Rs 256.17 crore pertaining to four projects meant to augment water supply were awaiting approval.

Similarly, new estimates of Rs 187.07 crore pertaining to seven projects meant to strengthen the drainage system were also awaiting approval. Gangwa has directed the Commissioner and Secretary, PHE, to take immediate necessary action and send the action taken report in this regard.

Meanwhile, Batra has stated that he would meet the Chief Minister and request him to expedite the process for the grant of approval(s) and sanction of funds.