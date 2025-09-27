DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Water, drainage projects worth Rs 443 cr await govt nod

Water, drainage projects worth Rs 443 cr await govt nod

Rohtak MLA Batra writes to CM for sanction of funds

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

Residents of Rohtak continue to grapple with shortage of drinking water, supply of contaminated water and overflowing sewage as proposals of drinking water and drainage projects worth about Rs 443 crore await government approval.

Advertisement

In separate letters to CM Nayab Singh Saini and Public Health Engineering and Public Works (B&R) Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra has urged them to direct the authorities concerned to approve the estimates and sanction the funds so that the projects can be executed timely.

"As you are well aware, the sewerage of the city is out of order and supply of drinking water is also not up to the mark. The pipelines of sewer and drinking water are in a dilapidated condition. Due to poor sewerage, dirty water overflows in the city, causing multiple problems to the residents. An overhaul of the water supply and sewerage is required on priority," he said.

Advertisement

The letters point out that estimates for water supply scheme and drainage system have already been prepared on the initiative of the Public Health Engineering Department and the same are pending with the head office for approval.

"The residents are facing many problems. Being the representative of the Rohtak constituency, I request you to kindly look into the matter and direct the authorities concerned for approval of estimates and sanction of amount so that the development works can be started in larger public interest," he said.

Advertisement

Batra has pointed out that new estimates of Rs 256.17 crore pertaining to four projects meant to augment water supply were awaiting approval.

Similarly, new estimates of Rs 187.07 crore pertaining to seven projects meant to strengthen the drainage system were also awaiting approval. Gangwa has directed the Commissioner and Secretary, PHE, to take immediate necessary action and send the action taken report in this regard.

Meanwhile, Batra has stated that he would meet the Chief Minister and request him to expedite the process for the grant of approval(s) and sanction of funds.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts