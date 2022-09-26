Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, September 26

The flow of water in the Yamuna at the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district rose to 2,95,912 cusecs at 5am on Sunday, the highest water flow of this rainy season in the Yamuna so far.

The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high flood. The water reaches Delhi from the Hathnikund barrage in about 72 hours.

After the rise in water flow, the district administration is in alert mode and strict vigil is being kept on villages falling in the area of the Yamuna river in the district.

According to information, the flow of the Yamuna was recorded at 34,508 cusecs at 2 m on Saturday.

But it rose to 56,864 cusecs at 6pm and reached to 2,95,912 at 5am the next day on Sunday.

The water flow rose following heavy rain in catchment areas of the river in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Vinod Kumar, Executive Engineer (XEN), Water Services Division, Dadupur of Yamunanagar district, said this was the highest flow of water in the Yamuna this rainy season.

He said that earlier the water flow at Hathnikund barrage had been recorded at 2,21,786 cusecs on August 11.

As per the record of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Yamunanagar, the water in the Yamuna river at Hathnikund barrage had been recorded at 8,28,072 cusecs in August 2019, the highest in the past more than 100 years.

The rainy season starts from July 1 and ends on September 30 every year.

Executive engineer Vinod Kumar said the water flow from 70,000 cusecs to 1.5 lakh cusecs is considered low flood, from 1.5 lakh cusecs to 2.5 lakh medium flood and the water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high flood.

“After rise in water flow of the Yamuna, there is no report of any type of loss from anywhere. But, the strict vigil is being kept on villages falling close to the area of the river,” said Vinod Kumar.

According to information, the water flow started receding at 7am and recorded 2,13,908 cusecs at 1pm.