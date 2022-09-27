Yamunanagar: Water in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage breaches danger mark

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, September 26

The flow of water in the Yamuna river at the Hathnikund barrage in the district rose to 2,95,912 cusecs at 5 am on Monday, the highest water flow of this rainy season in the river so far.

The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high flood. The water reached Delhi from the Hathnikund barrage in about 72 hours.

After the rise in water flow, the district administration is in alert mode and a strict vigil is being kept on villages falling in the area of the Yamuna in the district.

The water flow rose following heavy rain in the catchment areas of the river in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Vinod Kumar, Executive Engineer (XEN), Water Services Division, Dadupur of Yamunanagar district, said this was the highest flow of water of this rainy season in the Yamuna so far.

As per the record of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Yamunanagar, the water in the Yamuna river at Hathnikund barrage had been recorded 8,28,072 cusecs in August 2019, the highest in more than 100 years.

“No report of any type of loss from anywhere has been reported so far. A strict vigil is being kept on villages falling close to the area of the river,” the XEN said.

Railway track damaged, 15 trains affected