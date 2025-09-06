Water level recedes in Tangri, Ghaggar, Markanda

After witnessing a heavy flow, the water level in the Tangri, Markanda and Ghaggar rivers have started showing a declining trend. However, the farmers, through whose agricultural fields the water is flowing, are staring at heavy losses. As per the report, a discharge of 9,680 cusecs was recorded in the Tangri and 12,480 cusecs and 27,123 cusecs in the Ghaggar and Markanda, respectively, in Ambala on Friday evening.

The breach in the Tangri at Shahpur village was plugged on Friday evening.

Gurmeet Singh Majri, district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), said, “The breach in the Tangri has been plugged, but hundreds of acres of crops at Shahpur, Majri, Bara, Tharwa and other adjoining villages have been badly affected by the water. The government should get the girdawari done and announce adequate compensation.”

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer said, “The three rivers witnessed a heavy flow. The major issue was with the Tangri in Ambala. The water level in the rivers has started decreasing and the situation is under control. The water from Punjab has also started entering the agricultural fields of several villages in Ambala due to the natural slope. The situation is being monitored.”

“There are reports of damage to crops, animals and houses. We had requested the government to open the e-kshatipurti portal for Ambala, which has been done. Affected people can now register their claims, which the revenue department will verify,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Kurukshetra, the heavy flow of water in the Markanda at Jhansa and Jalbhera heads and breaches at Naisi village continued to be a matter of concern. The water was flowing above the 'high flood level' here.

BKU (Pehowa) spokesman Prince Waraich said, “The Markanda continues to create trouble for the farmers in Kurukshetra. Though the water level has started decreasing, the agricultural fields are already submerged. There is crop in nearly 6,500 acres at Bibipur Lake, of which nearly 600 acres have been damaged by the overflowing Markanda.”

Pehowa SDM Abhinav Siwach said, "An alert has been sounded for the villages along the Bibipur Lake and residents are being advised to stay alert and shift to safer places. There is waterlogging in agricultural fields, and the water hasn’t entered residential areas. A close watch is being kept on the situation.”

Kurukshetra Vishram DC Kumar Meena informed that to protect the villages of Shahabad and Pehowa subdivisions from the Markanda, a project would be submitted to the government.

Meanwhile, a young boy, identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Chanalheri, drowned in the Markanda at Bibipur Lake. His body was recovered and sent for a postmortem examination.