Water quality monitor installation at 5 spots along Yamuna, Ghaggar hangs fire

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, September 16

The files related to the work of installation of the real-time water quality monitoring system by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on the Yamuna and Ghaggar have been stuck for two years.

However, the HSPCB claimed that the tender had almost been finalised for and the system would soon be installed at three places along the Yamuna and two along the Ghaggar.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has launched a programme, National Water Quality Monitoring Programme, to assess the pollution level in water bodies with the support of state pollution boards and the installation of the water quality monitoring system.

The main objectives of installing this system is to assess the nature and extent of pollution control required in different water bodies, to evaluate the effectiveness of pollution control measure.

