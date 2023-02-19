Water reservoir proposed on 100 acres in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 18

Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has proposed a water reservoir on about 100 acres in the Tilpat area here to conserve rainwater and raise the water table. This is the first major water harvesting project in the district.

An official of the FMDA said, “The area is located near the Yamuna. The project envisages construction of special ponds and water tanks in the area prone to waterlogging and flooding.” A source said the project might cost around Rs 200 crore.

Another official added that the land was being used as a shooting range and the plan would be implemented after formal clearance from the Defence Ministry. The decision to conserve flood water was taken as there was a need to ensure a dependable sources of water supply during the lean season, he added. The project is expected to recharge the water table, which has declined below 60 feet, and control floods.

The city only receives 325 million litres per day (MLD) against the water demand of 450 MLD. It gets water supply from the Ranney wells functional near the Yamuna and around 1,500 water tubewells.

“While land for water reservoir has been identified, work on project is expected to start after completion of official formalities,” said a senior FMDA official.