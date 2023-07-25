Water scarcity hits eastern Sonepat

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, July 24
As many as one-and-a-half lakh residents of the eastern Sonepat are facing water scarcity for the last 12 days, after water from the Yamuna washed away the main pipeline and road from the ranney well project in Jajal village. However, MC officials have started work on the restoration of the water supply.
During the recent floods, even the electricity poles fell over trees and the power supply was disrupted. Thereafter, water supply from the ranney well completely failed.
The water supply has been badly hit in various localities in the eastern part of the city, including Vegetable Market, the Old City area, Halwai Hatta, Mashad Mohalla, Old DC Road, 4 Marla, 8 Marla, Model Town, Delhi Camp, Tara Nagar, Jeewan Nagar, Pancham Nagar, Anand Nagar, Shadipur and several colonies on Murthal Road.
However, the MC officials claim to deal with the situation by supplying water through tankers and tubewells in colonies, but all efforts are proving to be insufficient.
Some political party leaders, including BJP leader and former media adviser to the CM Rajiv Jain, MLA Surender Panwar, Mayor Nikhil Madan, are also helping supply water through tankers in colonies.
The water supply was badly hit after the 27-m main pipeline and the road were washed away. The restoration work has been started, said Nijesh Kumar, XEN, MC.
Motors of the ranney well project have been repaired. The MC teams are facing problems in joining the main pipeline, which is very heavy. The water supply will be restored by Thursday morning, added the XEN.
