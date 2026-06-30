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Home / Haryana / Water-sharing pact with Rajasthan draws sharp attack from Opposition

Water-sharing pact with Rajasthan draws sharp attack from Opposition

INLD plans statewide protests, Congress to raise issue in Assembly

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Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Yamuna river. File photo
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The Yamuna water-sharing agreement signed between Haryana and Rajasthan in New Delhi today has sparked a political row, with the Opposition accusing the BJP government of compromising the state’s water interests to benefit Rajasthan.

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The INLD, the Congress and the AAP have all criticised the agreement. While the INLD has convened a meeting on July 3 to chalk out its response, the Congress has announced that it will raise the issue during the forthcoming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha. The AAP has accused the Nayab Singh Saini government of overlooking the interests of Haryana’s farmers.

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Speaking to The Tribune, INLD supremo Abhay Singh Chautala said the BJP government had failed to secure Haryana’s rightful share of water while agreeing to supply water to Rajasthan.

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“The Congress government signed the MoU with Rajasthan when its party was in power in Haryana, Rajasthan and the Centre. Now, with the BJP in power in the two states as also in the Centre, Haryana has decided to go ahead with distributing water that is rightfully ours. Also, we are not against giving excess water but prior to that, the three dams — Renukaji, Lakhwar and Kishau — in the Upper Yamuna Basin should be constructed before water distribution is implemented.”

Chautala said the BJP had refrained from implementing the agreement when the Congress was in power in Rajasthan.

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Announcing a meeting of party workers on July 3, he said the INLD would decide its course of agitation and hold protests across the state.

“We will decide our course of action. Let the government, meanwhile, explain why we have not got water in the SYL for which canals were made and money was paid.”

He also questioned whether pipelines were being laid only for use during the monsoon, sought clarity on the assurance that water would actually reach Rajasthan, and criticised the government for scrapping the Dadupur-Nalvi project, saying it too could have been sustained with rainwater.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress opposed supplying water to Rajasthan when Haryana was yet to secure its share of water through the SYL canal. “We will raise the matter on all platforms and take the matter to the Vidhan Sabha. The government should explain how it has turned a blind eye to the state’s interests when it comes to the SYL and still is going the extra mile for Rajasthan.”

AAP Haryana president Anurag Dhanda also criticised the agreement, alleging that the BJP was prioritising electoral considerations in Rajasthan over Haryana’s interests. “CM Nayab Singh seems concerned about every state except Haryana. This time the monsoon is also expected to be less than normal. At such a time, why is giving water to Rajasthan a priority for the Haryana CM? The BJP is more concerned about the politics of Rajasthan than the farmers of Haryana. With a BJP government in Rajasthan and the upcoming elections, the interests of Haryana are being compromised. The people of Haryana want to know when Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini says Haryana has a shortage of water, then why are you showing such a hurry to give water to other states.”

Responding to the Opposition’s criticism, Chief Minister’s media secretary Parveen Attrey defended the agreement, saying it merely implemented an arrangement dating back to 1994.

“This is a Congress agreement from 1994 which we have implemented. Only the surplus rain water is being given to Rajasthan. There is no question of giving our share or compromising the state’s interests.”

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