Water shortage hits Sector 21

Residents of Sector 21 are facing an acute shortage of water. The water pressure was normal earlier but it has gone down substantially in recent past. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority must look into the matter and take prompt action to ensure that residents get sufficient water in summers. Prakash Lamba, Gurugram

Speed up construction of FNG expressway

The state government should pay attention to the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) expressway as the project will be beneficial to thousands of people residing in the NCR. The plan for the project was approved in 2015, but the lack of proper coordination among Haryana, UP and Union Government has resulted in its delay. The state government should speed up the construction of the 56-km-long expressway so that commuters could travel in hassle-free circumstances. Sumer Khatri, Faridabad

#Gurugram