Water standing in fields, Hisar farmers block highway for 6 hours

Hisar, January 12

Enraged over the failure of the authorities concerned to drain out water from inundated fields, farmers of Singhwa Ragho village in Hisar district blocked the Hansi-Barwala highway for nearly six hours in their village today.

The farmers gathered on the Hansi-Barwala road at around 11 am. They alleged that the rainwater was still standing in their fields, adding that streets in some of the localities, located on the outskirts of the village, were submerged in the water, which was causing inconvenience to the residents.

Waterlogged since September Excessive rain in September had led to inundation of fields in the region.

Farmers in about 50 villages are unable to sow the rabi crops in the Hisar district

Badhawar, Bithmara, Singhwa Ragho, Gurana, Sindhar, Ladwa, Patan, Mirzapur, Chainat, Garhi, Bhatol Jatan, Khairi, Bhagana, Harita are the worst affected villages.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal had directed the DCs in the first week of December to take immediate measures to drain out the water from the waterlogged fields.

The villagers raised anti-government slogans and did not allow vehicles to cross their village. After a while, the police diverted the traffic from alternative routes to avoid inconvenience to the commuters.

Naresh Kumar, a village panchayat representative, stated that nearly 800 acres were still flooded with the rainwater since September last year. He said the entire area was cultivable and could not be sown due to the flooding this rabi season. There are a number of farmers who could not sow even a grain in the fields and, thus, they would have to purchase the yearly quota of grain for the next year from others.

Sunil Kumar, another villager, said they had taken up the matter with the district authorities several times and officials of the Irrigation Department, but in vain. “We have to resort to road blockade after the authorities failed to listen to our pleas,” he stated, adding that even some houses had developed cracks in the buildings due to the seepage of water in the foundations.

Sub Divisional Engineer of the Irrigation Department Navin Ranga rushed to the village and tried to placate the villagers on the promise of speedy draining out of the standing water. But the villagers refused to listen to him. Afterwards, tehsildar Anil Bidhan reached the village and held a long discussion with the villagers.

The tehsildar directed officials of the Irrigation Department to bring pipelines from their district head office and start the discharge of the water by putting up motors. He sought a week’s time from the villages to discharge water from the fields. The villagers threatened to resort to road blockade again if the deadline was not met.

